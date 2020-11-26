Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions

GM installs Laser die cutter at Coloplast. (Credit: Grafisk Maskinfabrik A/S)

Coloplast A/S, a Danish multinational company that develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and services, has invested recently in a GM specialized dual Laser Die Cutter line.

The GM Laser line enables Coloplast to cut any shape on demand. No tooling is required. The web feed line can work as a die cutter for self-adhesive labels or process speciality materials. Sophisticated tension and vision controls allow for precision work required in medical applications.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use their products, Coloplast creates solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. They call this intimate healthcare. Company business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care and Interventional Urology. Coloplast operates globally and the organisation is about 12,000 people strong.

Source: Company Press Release