Image: Glossop Cartons seeks to improve operational efficiency. Photo: courtesy of Glossop Cartons.

A property expansion of over 50% in floor space is set to further improve Glossop Cartons’ operational efficiency, and paves the way for capital investment comprising new manufacturing equipment designed to boost our production capacity, turnaround time and flexibility.

We have acquired the 2,300m2 industrial building adjacent to our existing 4,143m2 Stockport production units. The acquisition will not only accommodate new machinery, but will also enable us to streamline our production process and increase the size of our onsite storage facilities.

The latest round of investment in manufacturing equipment has already begun, with the acquisition of our second Brausse Forza 900 C3 folder gluer. The new machine is the updated version of the original model and features motorised carriers.

Ultimately, the investments in property and plant will result in shorter lead times and further improved service for Glossop Cartons’ customers, which span a diverse range of markets, including pharmaceutical and personal care, food and drink, vape and household.

The expansion marks the latest stage of Glossop Cartons’ ongoing strategy of investment in capital, staff and systems. Purchases of manufacturing equipment, such as that of the UK’s first Brausse Forza 900 C3 in 2018, were followed earlier this year by investment in our management team, with the appointment of Dave Bartlett, our new operations director.

