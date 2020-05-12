Globe Print n Pack produces products made using PET, polypropylene, PVC films and paper and board

Globe Print n Pack has commissioned Bobst Novacut die-cutter. (Credit: Bobst)

Globe Print n Pack, an India-based manufacturer of clear and promotional packaging, has invested in Bobst’s Novacut 106 E die-cutting machine to meet the needs for quality and precision.

The Indian firm, which produces products made using specialised materials including PET, polypropylene, PVC films and paper and board.

For Globe Print n Pack, the Novacut die-cutter has been integrated with Hot Plast system to enable hot die-cut plastics and the job very easy.

Bobst said that the Hot Plast system also allows operators to quickly switch between hot and cold die-cutting when required as well as offer thermal stability, guaranteeing perfect cutting and creasing results on plastics while maintaining higher production speeds.

Globe Print n Pack partners with Bell Packaging

Globe Print n Pack has teamed up with Bell Packaging, a supplier of promotional POS and display packaging for FMCG brands.

The company, which has been producing face shields in the UK, has commenced production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in India amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Currently, the firm is producing more than 20,000 face shields every day for the medical staff and various frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 cases in the Asian country.

Recently, Bobst has announced the launch of Nova SX 550 laminator for brand owners and converters.

The new laminating machine features a modular design that enables configuration either with transfer rollers or sleeves or monolithic/integral rollers.

Designed to deliver cost-effective performance for all production lengths, the laminating machine provides enhanced sustainability and agility for brand owners and converters.