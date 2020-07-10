The BioProtect hand sanitiser, manufactured in the US, comes in an air-powered can that uses compressed air instead of chemicals to disperse the hand sanitiser

New BioProtect hand sanitizer comes in a 100% recyclable 8-ounce can that uses compressed air instead of chemicals. It is also available as a liquid formula in a refill bottle. (Credit: PR Newswire/ Global BioProtect.)

Global BioProtect, a US-based manufacturer of eco-friendly cleaning products, has introduced a new hand sanitiser in 100% recyclable, air-powered can.

The new patented hand sanitiser has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that the sanitiser kills 99.99% of harmful germs.

The sanitiser, which is available in non-alcohol and alcohol formulas, provides four times the applications.

The company is planning to introduce a customisable option for the companies to brand the BioProtect hand sanitiser in this month.

The BioProtect hand sanitiser, manufactured in the US, comes in an air-powered can that uses compressed air instead of chemicals to disperse the hand sanitiser.

The packaging, which uses bag-on-valve technology, is claimed to be effective and precise. It allows for more than 1,000 sprays compared to 250 pump applications for an 8-ounce bottle.

BioProtect plans to launch white-label product in July

Global BioProtect president Gary Willett said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses, ranging from restaurants to manufacturing facilities.

“We’re happy to be able to adapt quickly and provide a much-needed, safe and effective product to protect our customers’ employees and consumers.

“Our new hand sanitiser line extends the sustainable products from BioProtect that are available to a wide range of industries.

“The bag-on-valve can offers more value for the money and a packaging option that can be 100% recycled, allowing for companies to reduce the amount of trash thrown away.”

The firm said that the packaging of the sanitiser facilities easy transportation as the can does not spill when turned upside down.

Once the white-label product is launched in July, it will provide an option for the firms to brand the hand sanitiser with their logo for use in-house or to sell to customers.

The firm announced that the BioProtect non-alcohol hand sanitiser is also available in a liquid formula in 32-ounce, 64-ounce and 128-ounce refill bottles.

Recently, HMBO has added a new V-Shapes single-serve packaging technology to its line of hand sanitising and personal hygiene products.