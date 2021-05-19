The new recyclable stand-up pouch has been designed for the residential septic tank treatment market

The new recyclable stand-up pouch for household products market. (Credit: Glenroy, Inc)

Sustainable flexible packaging firm Glenroy has collaborated with environmental odour control company Walex Products to introduce a new recyclable stand-up pouch for the household products market.

The new recyclable stand-up pouch, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the industry, is designed for the residential septic tank treatment market.

Part of the Glenroy Sustainable Packaging portfolio, the eco-friendly pouch is also said to be qualified for the How2Recycle store drop-off label programme.

According to the company, consumers purchasing the Bio-Active Septic Tank Treatment pods in the recyclable pouch can return the clean and empty pouch to any retail store with a plastic bag recycling bin.

Walex president Bill Williams said: “Moving into sustainable packaging is the logical option to ensure we are good stewards of the environment and industries we serve.”

Walex is offering the Bio-Active Septic Tank Treatment pods in the recyclable pouch at premium service providers, dealerships, and online retailers across the globe.

Glenroy business development vice president Evan Arnold said: “Working with environmentally conscious brands like Walex is critical in our efforts to accelerate the circular economy.

“We continue to dedicate our resources to working with brand owners in all markets to achieve their sustainability goals through the use of recyclable flexible packaging.”

Based in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Glenroy is engaged in the manufacturing of sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end-user applications.

The company’s products are used in different markets, including food and beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial.