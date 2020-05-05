The combination of Esko digital front end technology and the GIS Atlas software enables press manufacturers to design and provide enhanced solutions for each customer

GIS and Esko have collaborated to better serve digital print sector. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) has collaborated with Esko to provide customers with advanced digital printing capabilities.

Esko offers hardware and software solutions for brands and suppliers in the packaging sector, while GIS develops and distributes datapath electronics, ink delivery systems, and print system control software to builders of industrial inkjet machines, including leading vendors of digital presses for packaging.

The partnership will enable to offer tailored solutions according to customer requirements

The partnership between both firms will allow machine builders to develop and deploy tailored solutions as per the requirements of the customers.

The streamlined, integrated and automated workflows harnessing technologies, products and services from both companies will enable to increase the end user productivity.

The combination of Esko digital front end (DFE) technology and the GIS Atlas software allows press manufacturers to design and offer enhanced solutions for each customer. These systems can be optimised or modified according to the changing production requirements.

GIS managing director Nick Geddes said: “Combining the packaging management, prepress automation and DFE expertise of Esko with the industrial inkjet capabilities of GIS creates a unique ecosystem for packaging and label digital printing, not seen elsewhere.

The Esko DFE is said to be a turnkey solution for digital print in packaging, including brand colour management and RIPping.

The deal allows both companies to provide a complete solution ranging from print job creation to the optimisation of print quality via precise printhead control.

Additional user interface (UI) capability will be provided by incorporating both firms’ components into a combined UI to better meet the end users’ requirements.

Press vendors launching new devices can reduce the development time by using a ready integrated system

Printers and converters will be provided with standardised and advanced on-press solutions for workflow, colour and device compensation.

Esko suppliers VP/GM Chuck Ravetto said: “By using this integrated solution resulting from our partnership with GIS, they will get innovations to market faster. At the same time, packaging converters investing in digital press capacity will benefit by having more standardised and robust on press solutions for workflow, colour management and device compensation.”

