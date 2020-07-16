The two firms will combine their expertise in ink and workflow technologies to work on specific industrial inkjet projects

GIS has teamed up with Sakata Inx. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), developer and supplier of application software, drive electronics and ink system components, has collaborated with Sakata INX Group to help the end-users and major OEM companies in transition from analogue to digital printing.

The collaboration will allow the firms to combine their expertise in ink and workflow technologies to work on specific industrial inkjet projects.

GIS business development director Debbie Thorp said: “At the start of any new project, we discuss whether a suitable ink has been identified for the application and substrate.

“It is often an afterthought and yet is so critical to the success of a project. So, when SAKATA INX approached GIS last year to discuss a more integrated collaboration on some key projects, we were happy to agree.

“Together we can offer a powerful proposition to finding solutions to complex and demanding projects – helping companies transition from analogue to digital printing.”

Sakata Inx to leverage ink expertise

Sakata Inx will leverage ink expertise and access to large end users and major OEMs while GIS will leverage its expertise in providing complete workflow solutions for industrial inkjet applications.

The partners expect the partnership to work together at the early stages of large strategic projects to be beneficial to the customers.

Sakata Inx digital & specialty products division general manager, senior executive officer Hiroshi Morita said: “Sakata Inx is uniquely positioned to assist its customers with the right digital inks, consultation and service for a wide variety of applications employing an even wider array of digital printers and substrates.

“We selected GIS as a key partner to provide complete workflow solutions for industrial digital printing. GIS and Sakata Inx see opportunities to collaborate in several sectors and engage on projects with potential customers.”

In May 2020, GIS announced the collaboration with Esko to provide customers with advanced digital printing capabilities.