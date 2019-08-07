Alpine Group's operations on Vancouver Island include residential, commercial and industrial solid waste and recycling collection

Image: GFL has announced acquisition of Alpine Group's Vancouver Island solid waste business. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

GFL Environmental (GFL) announced that it has acquired the Vancouver Island solid waste operations of Evergreen Industries, part of the Alpine Group.

Founded in 1984, the Alpine Group’s operations on Vancouver Island include residential, commercial and industrial solid waste and recycling collection and hauling, storage container rentals, as well as recyclable materials drop-off and sorting centers in the Capital Regional District of Victoria and in Nanaimo.

“For over 35 years, the Alpine Group has been a premier service provider to its residential, commercial and industrial customers on the Island. When its owners wanted to transition their Island business to the next generation, we saw the opportunity to combine the strengths of the Alpine Group’s business and its employees with our shared commitment to providing our customers with sustainable environmental solutions.” said Patrick Dovigi, GFL’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome the employees of the Alpine Group’s Vancouver Island solid waste operations to the GFL team.”

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 23 states in the United States.

Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Source: Company Press Release