The launch of the new 100% recycled delivery satchels is a part of the retailer’s broader sustainability initiatives

‘The Iconic’ satchels are made from 100% recycled plastic. (Credit: Global Fashion Group)

Online fashion and lifestyle retail Global Fashion Group (GFG) has introduced 100% recycled delivery satchels, as part of its commitment to sustainable packaging.

The ‘The Iconic’ satchels, which are launched at the company’s business in Australia and New Zealand, are made from 100% recycled plastic.

GFG said that the satchels are certified under the Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) Recycled Products Standard.

GFG commits to global sustainability strategy

In March 2020 inaugural Sustainability Report, GFG outlined its global sustainability strategy and 2022 commitments, which includes recycling of 50% of all waste.

GFG chief sustainability officer Jaana Quaintance-James said: “At GFG we are committed to making continuous improvement towards our sustainability objectives and driving a more holistic and comprehensive approach to sustainability across the Group.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer our customers across Australia & New Zealand, an improved satchel alternative and aim to do so for all of our over 13 million Active customers across all GFG markets, over the next two years.

“While we recognise we have much more work to do, GFG is in a very unique position to help educate a huge part of the world’s population on what shopping sustainably means and this marks a big milestone in that journey.”

The retailer is planning to complete full rollout of the new satchels across its operations later this year.

GFG said it is encouraging customers to continue recycling all ICONIC soft plastic packaging through REDcycle bins that are located in major supermarkets in Australia.

The REDcycle recovery initiative aims to upcycle the soft plastic packaging to produce new products such as benches and outdoor furniture.