Gerresheimer has planned to relocate the containers and caps production for Europe to its location in Haarby, Denmark

Due to the increased demand, the Triveni containers in the US standard with induction sealing for use in the European market are produced directly in Denmark. (Credit: Gerresheimer AG.)

Gerresheimer, a German manufacturer of primary packaging products, has announced that it is now producing the US type containers and caps in Europe.

The company said that its latest move is due to the increase in demand for US-type format plastic containers and closures for the European market.

The German firm has also planned to relocate the containers and caps production for Europe to its location in Haarby, Denmark to supply the products to the customers in a time-saving and energy-saving manner.

Gerresheimer Primary Plastic Packaging global executive vice-president Niels Düring said: “Sustainability has many facets for us and our customers.

“It’s not just about what we produce, but also how and where. Creating better options for shorter delivery routes is an important point because it saves time, money and energy.

“For this reason, we are now producing our US type containers, which we have previously produced in India for the entire world market, for European needs in Europe.”

Gerresheimer offers packaging solutions in pharmaceutical industry

The company offers a broad range of packaging solutions for solid, liquid and ophthalmic products in the pharmaceutical industry.

As part of its comprehensive and innovative product range, the company provides Duma, Dudek and Triveni for solid dosage forms and edp PET bottles for liquid dosage forms and products for ophthalmic applications.

Gerresheimer’s standard range includes a variety of containers and closures, PET bottles, eye drops, nasal sprays, atomisers and countless customer-specific developments.

Furthermore, the company provides irradiation with gamma rays by selected and specialized partner companies.

In July this year, Gerresheimer has been awarded a contract by an unknown customer to produce plastic containers in which the active ingredient dexamethasone is to be filled.