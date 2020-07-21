The plastic can, DB39, will be filled with the dexamethasone tablets, which will be used to treat the patients with severe Covid-19

This is the plastic can DB39 from Gerresheimer in which the dexamethasone tablets are filled. (Credit: Gerresheimer AG.)

Gerresheimer, a Germany-based manufacturer of primary packaging products, has secured an order from an unknown customer to manufacture plastic containers that will be used to fill the active ingredient dexamethasone.

Citing a study, the packaging firm said that the dexamethasone can reduce the mortality of people who are seriously infected with Covid-19.

The firm said that the medical journal and other media reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently called for an increase in the production of the active ingredient dexamethasone.

Gerresheimer to supply plastic can, DB39, to pack dexamethasone tablets

As part of the contract, the packaging firm will supply plastic can, DB39, in which the active ingredient dexamethasone will be filled.

Gerresheimer Primary Plastic Packaging Europe and Latin America vice president Jens Friis said: “Thanks to globally standardised processes and technologies, we are able to produce flexibly, locally and sustainably.

“This also includes optimising procurement and transport routes for our customers. For the packaging of dexamethasone, we supply 100ml drug cans with closures.”

Friis further said that in December 2019 the first mould was successfully transferred to the production site in Vaerloese, Denmark, to be able to supply local European markets optimally.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gerresheimer has supplied containers for filling hand disinfectants to meet the needs of its customers.

In April this year, the packaging firm along with FM Plast has donated bottles and caps to a German aid organisation Malteser Hilfsdienst during the corona pandemic.

In January, Gerresheimer Medical Systems together with Portal Instruments has developed a primary drug container for use in the needle-free automatic injection system.