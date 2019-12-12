The Changzhou plant is also in process of getting approval from Center for Drug Evaluation, CDE for the locally manufactured containers to also supply the local Chinese marker with high quality plastic primary packaging

Image: The new company building. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

A new plant for producing plastic pharmaceutical packaging has been set up in the Chinese city of Changzhou to help satisfy the high demand for Gerresheimer’s primary packaging in China in the future. Today the new facility will be officially opened.

“From now on, we will also have production facilities in China to meet the needs of our customers and partners,” says Niels Düring, Global Executive Vice President Plastic Packaging, at the opening ceremony for the Changzhou plant on December 11, 2019. His welcoming speech follows a presentation of the plant by Jari Tevajarvi, Vice President Plastic Packaging Asia, and Plant Manager Paul Chen.

The ceremony attracts numerous guests from both China and abroad, including official representatives from the local development authority (Development Zone) Zhou Yongqiang and Feng Xujiang.

The new plant will be operating in clean rooms class 9 and 7. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just registered the US type containers for the US market. This is combined with a Drug Master File (DMF) number for the Triveni site in India, which means that the Gerresheimer customers can now use containers produced in Changzhou for their export products to the USA.

The Changzhou plant is also in process of getting approval from Center for Drug Evaluation, CDE for the locally manufactured containers to also supply the local Chinese marker with high quality plastic primary packaging.

Source: Company Press Release