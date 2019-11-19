With its high-quality packaging solutions made from glass and plastic, Gerresheimer serves all market segments of the international pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and body care industry, covering all aspects of beauty and hygiene

Image: PET-bottles could be made out of up to 100% R-PET. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Consumers are placing great importance on sustainable products, specifically – and increasingly – on sustainable packaging solutions that can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. At Gerresheimer, therefore, innovation and environmental protection go hand in hand. A pioneer in the quest for greater sustainability, Gerresheimer offers an extensive standard range of plastic packaging and devises customized solutions made from PET, R-PET, and BIO-PET plastics.

With its high-quality packaging solutions made from glass and plastic, Gerresheimer serves all market segments of the international pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and body care industry, covering all aspects of beauty and hygiene. The company is conscious of its obligations to the circular economy and uses recycled materials to make plastic and glass packaging for cosmetics.

Most body care products are packaged in bottles and containers made from polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, as the material is lightweight, versatile, easily moulded, and shatterproof. New packaging products can be manufactured from used PET, also known as R-PET (i.e. recycled polyethylene terephthalate).

Gerresheimer has offered its PET ranges with various blends of recycled post-industrial and post-consumer materials (PCR) for years now and can produce containers made from up to 100 percent R-PET.

Gerresheimer has developed a new, refillable plastic bottle made on behalf of a major customer in the cosmetics industry. The bottle has straight edges like a cube, offering four sides to contemplate small petals or seeds through transparent labels suspended inside the gel. An indentation in the base makes it easy for the angular containers to be stacked one on top of the other, saving space and thus reducing CO2 emissions per shipment.

Right from the outset, BIO-PET containers are made from sustainable, renewable biomaterials such as sugarcane. First, the ethanol is extracted from the sugarcane plant, before being dried and dehydrated to transform it into green ethylene. This then goes to the polymerization plants, where it is converted into green polyethylene (PE) or PET.

Under the name BioPack, Gerresheimer has launched a broad spectrum of plastic packaging for drugs and cosmetics made of biomaterial instead of conventional PE or PET. Innovation and environmental protection go hand in hand.

