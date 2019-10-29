The new capacity at Essen facility will help meet the high demand for the production of injection and infusion bottles from type II glass for parenteral solutions

Image: Gerresheimer produces glass containers for numerous solid and liquid drugs at glass sites all over the world. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has completed the renovation of its clear-glass furnace at Essen facility in Germany.

The new improved furnace enables the company to manufacture innovative and sustainable clear-glass containers for solid and liquid drugs.

Gerresheimer has modernised Essen plant in all areas to better serve customers

The German firm will use the new high-performance furnace for the production of injection and infusion bottles from type II glass for parenteral solutions.

As part of the renovation, the company has modernised the plant in all areas. The further expansion of the clean room, new furnace technology and automation is expected to help the company to enhance its production capabilities.

The company’s investment will also help to create around 400 jobs at the plant.

Gerresheimer said that it will make enlargements to the production hall and the clean room and the testing, as well as automate the packaging technology.

The energy efficiency of the new white glass tank can be improved by using modern technology. It will also help reduce specific CO2 emissions.

Gerresheimer will also improve the noise protection at the facility to avoid disturbance to the neighbours.

The company is also planning to produce parenteral solutions as per the customer requirements at the Essen facility in the future.

For this purpose, the company is focusing on providing a variety of hardening and tempering methods to produce the smallest bottles for injections and typical infusion bottles with larger volumes.

Gerresheimer Essen is engaged in the production of special bottles for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food industry.

Gerresheimer Group manages production sites for moulded glass in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Gerresheimer Essen CEO Dr Jürgen Unruh said: “We want to make production more environmentally friendly while remaining an efficient partner for our customers.”

Earlier this month, Gerresheimer has announced plans to start production at its new facility in North Macedonia in mid- 2020. Located in Skopje, the facility will initially involve in the production of medical plastic systems.