Centor manufactures plastic packaging and closures for prescribed oral medication solutions

Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons. (Credit: Gerresheimer AG)

Centor, a Gerresheimer Group company, has announced the development of a new warehouse at its site in Berlin, Ohio, US.

The company has laid the foundations for a new 72,000ft² warehouse to store all of its products on-site and avoid the dependence on external storage.

Centor plant manager Mitch Stein said: “With the new warehouse, we will be able to improve the way we serve our customers and further consolidate our position on the U.S. market for prescription medicines packaging.”

Established in 1968, Centor manufactures plastic packaging and closures for prescribed oral medication solutions in the US retail market. It has been under Gerresheimer since 2015.

Centor offers Screw-Loc and 1-Clic plastic packaging products

The pour-and-count system is preferred for prescription medicines in the US. Centor has expertise in this area and offers two varieties of plastic packaging products called Screw-Loc and 1-Clic.

Centor distributes its products to regional and national drugstore chains, as well as supermarkets, and wholesalers.

Gerresheimer also said that Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date.

Gerresheimer also operates production sites for glass and plastic pharmaceutical containers and products in Chicago of Illinois, Peachtree of Georgia, and Vineland (Morganton and Forest Grove, New Jersey).

With around 10,000 employees, Gerresheimer offers pharmaceutical packaging products, including insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

In December 2019, Gerresheimer opened its second production facility in India to increase the production capacity of plastic containers.