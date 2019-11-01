Geraldiscos was recently given a gold award in the Brazilian Packaging Association (ABRE) annual competition for its vented multilayer induction seal liner

Image: Geraldiscos exhibiting latest closure liner solutions at Andina Pack, Colombia. Photo: courtesy of Manfred Richter from Pixabay.

Geraldiscos, which is part of Tekni-Plex’s Tri-Seal business, will be exhibiting its latest closure liner solutions at Andina Pack, November 19-22 in Bogotá, Colombia, Hall 11-18, Booth 2203 – Brazilian Pavilion.

Geraldiscos was recently given a gold award in the Brazilian Packaging Association (ABRE) annual competition for its vented multilayer induction seal liner. It will be on display at Andina Pack and has been engineered to provide a simple, yet technologically-advanced approach to control changing pressure inside a sealed package. Solvents or solutions in liquid, powder and granular products can produce a significant amount of gas. Certain environmental impacts such as altitude and high temperature can accelerate the issue. If the gas is not provided with an “escape route,” leaks, and even explosions, can occur.

An additional benefit of using a vented induction seal is the cost savings associated with the ability to use a lighter bottle. Because the gas can escape, the need for a thicker sidewall is eliminated.

Geraldiscos will also be showing its waxless, two-piece induction seal options (with either pulpboard or extruded foam liners). These induction seals are compatible with glass containers frequently used for instant coffee in the Colombian marketplace.

Also on display will be a wide variety of other innovative closure liners and induction seals for both plastic (PP, PE, HDPE, PVC, PET) and glass containers. Market applications include food, beverage, personal care, healthcare, agriculture, chemical and others.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including agrochemical, medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

