The Dixie manufacturing facility expansion project aims to increase the production of plates and bowls

Georgia-Pacific's Bowling Green plant produces Dixie paper plates and bowls in varying sizes. The 18-month expansion project included a new printer, additional plate-forming presses and an 80,000-square-foot operations building, all designed to help meet customer demand in a growing and competitive market. The investment resulted in the creation of more than 70 full-time jobs, increasing total employment at the plant.

The Dixie product line comprises a variety of premium, disposable paper plates, bowls, cups and cutlery.

Dixie manufacturing facility expansion details

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Group executive vice-president David Duncan said: “This investment is about our customers and consumers, and I am incredibly proud of our Bowling Green team and excited about this growth and expansion.

“Demand is strong and growing for our Dixie plates and bowls, and this expansion will allow us to produce more of those products that are valued for their unique combination of convenience and performance.”

The Bowling Green plant is one of Georgia-Pacific’s two facilities operational in Kentucky. The firm operates the second Dixie facility in Lexington that produces cups.

In September this year, Georgia-Pacific said its recycled paper mills are accepting mixed paper bales containing single-use polyethylene (PE)-coated paper cups.

The company operates recycled paper mills in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing and marketing bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, cellulose, speciality fibres, paper-based packaging, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals.