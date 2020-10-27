Western Shield Label offers flex-appeal inserts, liquid grips, cosmetic labels, expanded content labels, instant redeemable coupon labels, law labels, and pouches and flexible packaging products

Generational Equity advises The Label Smith in its sale to Western Shield Label. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Generational Equity, a mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of The Label Smith to Western Shield Label Company. The acquisition closed October 15, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

The Label Smith, located in Pasadena, Texas, is a full-service flexographic and digital printing company dedicated to achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by providing exceptional service, high quality products, and competitive pricing. Over the years, the Company has grown into one of the region’s leading label printers, specializing in custom labels for food and water containers.

Located in Rancho Dominguez, California, Western Shield Label (Western Shield) has been in business for over 45 years and produces printed label products. It offers flex-appeal inserts, liquid grips, cosmetic labels, expanded content labels, instant redeemable coupon labels, law labels, and pouches and flexible packaging products, as well as thermal labels, ribbons, and equipment. Western Shield also provides HD Flexo Printing, a technology that has bridged the gap between the demand for offset printing results and a traditional flexographic cost structure. The Company serves clients in various markets that include cosmetics, food, beverage, health and beauty aids, nutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and water bottles, as well as beer, wine, and liquor.

“Stephanie and Tim Smith have built an exceptional label company in the greater Houston area. We are thrilled to welcome them and The Label Smith team to the Western Shield family. The Label Smith acquisition affords Western Shield the opportunity to continue our growth plans in Texas and the Southwest,” said Nizar Elias, CEO of Western Shield.

“As our second location in Texas, The Label Smith greatly increases our presence in the region and allows us to offer expanded capabilities and capacity to existing clients and new customers. We are also very excited to build upon The Label Smith’s already robust digital presence in the region,” added Dan Stadler, Director of Business Development at Western Shield.

Tim and Stephanie Smith, owners of The Label Smith, also commented on the acquisition: “We couldn’t be happier for The Label Smith and our family to be joining the Western Shield team. It’s the right cultural fit and will provide The Label Smith with excellent growth opportunities.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Julio Dominguez, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with The Label Smith.

“The fit between these two Companies was immediately evident. I am happy to help our clients find a great match as well as be part of helping our clients monetize in these uncertain times.” said Julio Dominguez.

Source: Company Press Release