Image: Gelpac has acquired WBC Extrusion Products to boost business. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Canada-based high-performance packaging solutions supplier Gelpac has closed the acquisition of American speciality manufacturer of single-use blown polymer films, WBC Extrusion Products, to strengthen its business.

WBC Extrusion Products manufactures single-use blown polymer films for the food, industrial, automotive, medical and commercial packaging industries. The company operates a manufacturing plant located in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Gelpac CEO Robillard said: “With this acquisition, we will strengthen our competitive position in North-America. By combining the strengths of the three plants and by integrating our respective R & D initiatives, on-going innovations to the manufacturing process and procurement strategies, we will offer the best performing poly solutions in the market.”

Financing and strategic support used to fund the deal

Gelpac said it used financing and strategic support from institutional investors, including CDPQ, le Fonds Manufacturier Québécois and Namakor to fund the transaction. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Robillard added: “WBC owners and managers diligently worked at securing an orderly transfer of ownership of the company founded in 1979, in order to ensure the continuity of operations. We are pleased that they recognized the depth of GELPAC’s commitment to the future of the company.

“The addition of this complementary production capacity to our comprehensive products portfolio will allow us to provide our North-American clients with even greater value. We look forward to working with the new members of our team to reach ever-higher levels of excellence.”

Gelpac is engaged in supplying high-performance packaging solutions to the food, chemical and construction industries in North American.

Employing more than 250 people, the firm offers paper bags, multiwall paper bags, and various polyethylene packaging products to meet the specifications of each client. It operates poly plants located in Farnham, Quebec, and Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Through its facilities, WBC produces monolayer high-density polyethylene rolls, sheeting, bags, food wraps, medical packaging, and custom industrial applications, and semi-finished products.