GEA vaculiq vacuum spiral filter will help safeguard taste and fruit and vegetable ingredients

GEA, a technology provider to the food processing industry, is set to unveil a new vaculiq vacuum spiral filter to make fruit and vegetable juices.

The GEA vaculiq, which occupies less space, will be used for efficient making of diverse fruits and vegetable juices under vacuum pressure.

The new vacuum spiral filter enables to protect beneficial plant nutrients and vitamins, as well as preserve fresh flavours and healthy ingredients from atmospheric oxygen.

GEA vaculiq can be used by juice producers and manufacturers of complex products

GEA said that its vaculiq vacuum spiral filter will be preferred choice for juice producers and manufacturers of complex products such as smoothies, purees, baby food and mustard.

The system is composed of a moveable ready-to-use skid with 1-3 vacuum spiral filters for capacities ranging from 1,000kg to 3,000kg per hour.

The spindle design and sieve sizes are balanced to one another as per the raw material and desired product specification, helping to achieve maximum yield.

GEA vaculiq skid enables to produce high-viscosity products through flexible sieve inserts. The pulp-serum matrix remains stable with this process and avoids homogenisation

According to the company, pilot tests carried out at two research institutes confirm the superior vacuum juicing performance of the vaculiq system.

The first test conducted at the Hochschule Geisenheim University showed that the vaculiq technology-supported fundamental increase in yield.

Vacuum spiral filter helped to reduce enzymatic browning through improving oxidation protection. It was demonstrated in tests with strawberry puree.

The Food Pilot, an application and analysis centre founded by Flanders’ FOOD and the Flemish Research Institute for agriculture, fisheries and food (ILVO), also carried various tests with the vaculiq system.

The tests, which are part of a research project, focused on processing pome fruits for use in high added-value products.

By applying advanced and food-friendly techniques, the tests aimed at developing phytonutrient-rich food product based on by-products from the pome fruit cultivation and processing industries.

The project helped to demonstrate the efficiency of technology to deliver a functional juice that contains more phytonutrients due to gentle processing.

The company will exhibit the new vaculiq vacuum spiral filter at the upcoming Brau Beviale fair in Nuremberg, which will be held from 12 to 14 November.

In May this year, GEA unveiled a new SmartPacker CX400 packaging machine with induction sealing capabilities for meat and poultry manufacturers.