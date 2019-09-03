GEA develops, manufactures and supports plants and processes that can be digitally controlled, monitored and intelligently managed, that use resources sparingly, and are as reliable as they are durable

Image: GEA develops, manufactures and supports plants and processes that can be digitally controlled, monitored and intelligently managed. Photo: Courtesy of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Refreshingly different: The GEA presentation at BrauBeviale from November 12–14, 2019 in Nuremberg (GEA booth in Hall 7/7-600) aims to surprise with a fresh take. This time, the specialist technology group is not only focusing on new products for the beverage industry but also on inviting customers to discuss their own specific expectations and challenges with GEA experts. After all, GEA believes 360-degree solutions should spring primarily from partnerships.

Flexibility, performance, uptime and sustainability are critical to ensuring that customers can produce food safely and efficiently. To meet these goals, GEA develops, manufactures and supports plants and processes that can be digitally controlled, monitored and intelligently managed, that use resources sparingly, and are as reliable as they are durable. All of this is very much part of the “Refreshingly different” GEA approach, which fuses technology and creativity in order to respond to customer wishes with forward-looking, unconventional engineering solutions.

Although development across the global craft beer market is uneven, it has matured as a whole in recent years. As Oliver Jakob, Product Manager for Craft and Specialty Breweries at GEA, explains, retailers and restaurants favor reliable brands that deliver consistently high quality.

Which is why the craft brewers who reject experimental hara-kiri in favor of carefully considered business plans and strategies that make them “relevant to their target group” will go the distance. Regional marketing and even local identity can further this goal, he adds, noting that exporting is not always an appropriate target for creative brewers. “The aim should be to find a niche alongside the big, established names on the market. Drinkable beers need no further explanation,” Jakob says. “They are the kind that win over loyal fans who keep coming back for more.”

For expert brewers, putting a special twist on a pilsner or lager is nothing short of an art form – one that GEA makes practicable with technologically and commercially adapted brewing solutions. The company’s special systems and components allow for modular expansion and flexibility, allow for improvisation and are synonymous with quality, reliability and the efficient use of resources.

Source: Company Press Release