In May 2019, GEA unveiled new SmartPacker CX400 packaging machine with induction sealing capabilities for meat and poultry manufacturers.

Packaging and processing solutions provider GEA has introduced a new SmartPacker TwinTube vertical packaging machine for its customers in Europe.

The company has completely redesigned the machine as a future-proof modular system with enhanced functional efficiency to improve operational uptime and ease of use.

With advanced sealing technology, the updated version helps to minimise operational costs and energy use.

GEA’s new SmartPacker TwinTube vertical packaging machine enables to use plastic and functional paper for bag production.

The TwinTube is a continuous motion vertical machine, which can be used for packaging small-sized food products such as candy, nuts and dried fruits, as well as other on-the-go products in pillow bags of different sizes.

The new machine is the component of a complete packaging process with upstream and downstream equipment operating in a dry manufacturing facility, said the company.

GEA’s machine runs with two parallel forming tubes, which will help achieve combined speeds of up to 500 bags per minute.

It also enables to run a different film reel for each tube, allowing to simultaneously fill calorie packs of different widths or designs. The Jumbo Roll of the new machine helps to use reels of up to 100kg for long production runs.

The new SmartPacker TwinTube machine also includes features such as automated web tracking, new jaw-closing mechanism, optimised heating unit and vertical rotational seal unit.

In addition, the new system is installed with a new fully integrated GEA TiroLabel unit and an advanced labeling unit that offers a speed of up to 180 labels per minute at a width of 150mm and achieves millimeter precision during labeling.

GEA vertical packaging product manager Martijn van de Mortel said: “The new TwinTube has a modular construction which allows customers to easily add new options and upgrade their machine, thus prolonging the life span of the system.

“In addition, we’ve increased operator friendliness by introducing toolless adjustment features which helps achieve shorter change-over times and proven/error-free setup of the machine – this includes printers, labelers and the vertical sealing unit.”

