The GEA PowerPak SKIN.50 high-performance SKIN thermoforming packaging system. (Credit: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft)

GEA launches the latest version of its SKIN thermoforming packaging technology: PowerPak SKIN.50. This provides processors of sliced products, meat cut, sausages, fish, hard cheese and high-end products such as top-quality seafood, with high-capacity packing of products of up to 100mm high that protrude up to 50mm above the level of the packing tray. The PowerPak SKIN.50 can also perform vacuum and MAP packaging on the same machine.

This thermoforming packaging machine brings together the highest production capacity currently available and excellent packing quality with the minimum of wrinkles in the finished package. GEA has achieved the high capacity through innovative engineering that gives an index length up to 600mm, up to eight tracks and four rows of product. Quality enhancements have been achieved by using a new top film guiding and pre-heating station. This avoids tapering of the film, makes the top film easier to form so prevents wrinkles and improves the overall appearance of the package, and ensures the correct alignment during the sealing process.

The modular design of the GEA PowerPak.50 SKIN thermoforming packaging system allows a choice of feeding, labelling and end of line equipment to match perfectly any food producer’s demands. The system can also be adapted to provide vacuum and MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) adding to its ‘all round’ performance and flexibility.

SKIN packaging is becoming increasingly popular as the packaging of choice for many fresh and premium-grade foods. The versatile process wraps all products perfectly on a second skin, even those with sharp edges and irregular shapes. It eliminates air, preventing oxidation and maintaining the product’s original color and flavor; gives excellent shelf life; keeps juices and marinades within the package; provides a clear view of the entire product; minimizes packaging waste by using thin films and recyclable paperboard webs; and provides an excellent price/performance ratio.

Source: Company Press Release