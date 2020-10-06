The SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip, to be launched in November 2020, features newly developed corner seal unit

The SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip vertical packaging machine. (Credit: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft)

Germany’s GEA has developed new SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip, a vertical packaging machine for pre-packaged food products for retail and foodservice.

With a small footprint, the new machine is designed to offer fast, high-quality operation with maximum flexibility and uptime.

The easy-to-use machine, to be launched in November 2020, features newly developed corner seal unit to help reduce complexity and improve quality, flexibility and serviceability.

SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip is capable of producing more than 10 different bag styles

Equipped to produce D-ZIP bags, the machine is capable of producing more than 10 different bag styles for a variety of applications such as candy, nuts, frozen fruits and grated cheese.

In a press statement, GEA said: “While the GEA SmartPacker has been on the market for more than 60 years, the new CX400 D-Zip brings vertical packaging right up to date to meet the needs of both processors and consumers today.

“Users can expect premium performance with an output of up to 100 D-Zip bags/minute; enjoy 98 per cent uptime and highly accurate operation from a machine that carries the smallest footprint of any other comparable machine in the industry.”

With a changeover time of under 45 minutes, the SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip machine can create all existing bag styles.

The firm said that the design of the SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip allows it to reduce the use of plastic required for the zipper by approximately 15%.

GEA vertical packaging product manager Martijn van de Mortel said: “The SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip is future-ready.

“Whether the need is for high quality, more capacity, greater flexibility, a small footprint, low maintenance or a combination of all of these, the SmartPacker CX400 D-Zip answers the call.”

In June this year, GEA introduced a new rotary Aseptic Blow Fill technology (ABF 2.0) for shelf-stable, sensitive beverages and milk-based drinks.