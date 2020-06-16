The new ABF 2.0 filling system can be used for filling a range of sensitive beverages such as still, clear drinks with or without particles, and carbonated drinks with high or low acid

The new ABF 2.0 filling system can handle a range of sensitive beverages. (Credit: GEA / Corrado / Frignani)

Packaging and processing solutions provider GEA has introduced a new rotary Aseptic Blow Fill technology (ABF 2.0) for shelf-stable, sensitive beverages and milk-based drinks.

The beverage manufacturers can use the ABF 2.0 filling system for the filling of shelf-stable, sensitive beverages and milk-based drinks, using H2O2 for the sterilization of PET preforms.

GEA’s new ABF 2.0 system is suitable for filling a range of sensitive beverages such as still, clear drinks with or without particles, and carbonated drinks with high or low acid.

The new ABF 2.0 system features multiple mechanical improvements and simplifications

The new ABF 2.0 system, which is an advancement to the original system, is comprised of multiple mechanical improvements and simplifications. It has a smart sensor for the monitoring of spraying performance at each sterilisation nozzle, helping to deliver better final product.

GEA’s ABF 2.0 uses an advanced aseptic technology to assure food and product safety, specifically highly sensitive products, across the complete lifecycle of a machine.

It automatically fully monitors the complete running operations to maintain an efficient aseptic process, helping to avoid semi-automatic or manual procedures.

The preform does not require to be turned along with the transfer to the aseptic blower compared to the original machine, enabling to save time and minimise maintenance costs.

GEA has provided a new oven with produced with optimised materials to the new system for having lower heating modules.

The integration of air recovery system in the blowing module has decreased power usage in that area, said the company.

The aseptic blowing wheel is situated within the sterile zone with the filling and capping processes, helping to completely fill and cap the sterile container without leaving sterile area.

GEA Sterilcap VHP R technology is used to sterilise the bottle caps. This technology offers gentle sterilisation treatment at reduced temperatures to eliminate overheating the caps and also includes a buffer to enhance the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of the line.

The format changeover system on the ABF 2.0 enables bottling plants to efficiently handle a wide variety of products.

In addition, the environmental cleaning and sterilisation processes are completely automated and conducted through a control panel without any manual manipulation from operators.

In April this year, GEA launched a new SmartPacker TwinTube vertical packaging machine for its customers in Europe.