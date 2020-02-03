The initiative will endorse safe disposal of plastic derived from HI products such as vaporisers and aerosols

GCPL India & SAARC CEO Sunil Kataria supporting the initiative by HICA to recycle plastic waste (Credit: PRNewswire / Godrej Consumer Products Limited)

India-based Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has collaborated with Home Insect Control Association (HICA) to endorse plastic waste disposal of household insecticide (HI) products.

The initiative has been undertaken to improve the safe disposal of plastic derived from HI products such as liquid vaporisers and aerosols.

Around 26,000 tonnes of plastic generated per day in India of which 40% remains uncollected, according to the estimates of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Commenting on the initiative, GCPL India and SAARC CEO Sunil Kataria said: “At GCPL, it is our constant endeavour to minimise the environmental impact and ensure all are products are safe.

“As market leaders in the household insecticide category, we want to facilitate consumer awareness regarding proper disposal of plastic waste arising from HI products.”

To control plastic waste from HI products, the Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Central Insecticide Board has been encouraging safe disposal of HI products and their packaging.

HICA is collaborating with corporates, who are members of the association, to strategically implement ways for the collection of liquid vapouriser containers or aerosol bottles for safe disposal.

GCPL will place plastic waste collection boxes across its other units, offices and factories to better implement the strategy and minimise the impact on the environment.

Goodknight branded collection boxes will be used to safely dispose of used liquid vaporisers and aerosols

Branded under Goodknight, the collection boxes will inspire GCPL employees, visitors, and the general public to safely dispose of used liquid vaporisers and aerosols.

HICA will pick the collected plastic containers and other home insecticide packaging for safe disposal with the support of third-party experts.

HICA secretary and director Jayant Deshpande said: “Through this initiative undertaken by HICA and its members, the objective is to shape the right behaviour and encourage the citizens to bring and deposit the empty PET containers, aerosol or even plastic containers into collection box for proper disposal.”

