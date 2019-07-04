With the size of its new manufacturing site near Pirmasens in Germany and the equipment installed within it, G & G Preißer is setting new standards in the European market for packaging made out of corrugated cardboard.

Image: The BOBST’ machines are operating at the new G & G Preißer plant in Germany. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

To do this, the manufacturer of corrugated board packaging commissioned four new converting machines from BOBST at the beginning of 2018. It only took a few months for the machines – EXPERTLINE 1.6, with five FLEXO 160-VISION print units and hot air intermediate dryers; the specialty folding-gluing machine MASTERFOLD 230; the Inliner FFG 1636 NT and the Miniline FFG 618 Quatro – to be running at full capacity, three shifts a day.

G & G Preißer also upgraded a Midline FFG 924 NT with a pre-feeder and an automatic palletization system, and has already ordered another EXPERTLINE 1.6 and an additional EXPERTFOLD 165 from BOBST. They will be delivered and installed during 2019. G & G Preißer will then have more than seven converting machines from BOBST in its new plant. They will be used to manufacture packaging made of corrugated board, primarily for customers in the food, personal care and cosmetics industries. The production process takes place in a completely clean environment.

“Use of this innovative technology fulfils any requirements our customers may have extremely well,” stated Tobias Preißer who manages the company along with his brother Christof. The three Inliners are still covering about 80% of the production volume. However, the demand from customers for high quality packaging, such as multi-color printed and varnished trays or shelf packaging, is growing steadily. This is why G & G Preißer needs two EXPERTLINE 1.6 lines with high quality FLEXO 160-VISION print units and the hot air intermediate dryers.

Both EXPERTLINE 1.6 lines are also fitted with a LOADER AF sheet-feeder, an EXPERTCUT 1.6 flat-bed die-cutter and a BREAKER blank-separator. Christof Preißer said: “We cannot accommodate our customers with price reductions. However, we can convince them with the quality we are getting from our new machines. The flatbed die-cutting delivers high-quality creasing and cutting and the tolerances for the GAPs and slots are tighter. The nicks can also be smaller or even dispensed with completely. The process also improves the flatness of the flatbed die-cut trays and packaging. There are also no cutting waste between the packaging.” This is all advantageous for the customer’s filling processes.

Using its three Inliners, G & G Preißer is very flexible in the sheet format of the packaging to be manufactured and can pull out all the stops when it comes to color. While the FFG 924 NT covers all formats, with a length of between 600 and 2,490 mm, the FFG 618 Quatro processes sheet lengths of 385 to 1,880 mm and the FFG 1636 NT processes sheet lengths of 700 to 3,690 mm. The FFG 618 Quatro is fitted with dryers and can deliver high-quality print images on sheets at high production speeds, even with four colors. The two other Inliners each have two print units.

To avoid downtime as much as possible, the packaging manufacturer uses the preventive Maintenance Plus program for all of its BOBST machines. In case there should be an issue, a BOBST service technician can remotely access the machine over Helpline Plus and solve problems very quickly. In the future, G & G Preißer plans to tie the machines to the innovative BOBST Connected Services, with the goal of analyzing machine and process data and to gain optimization potentials from the results.

In 2018, G & G Preißer processed about 85 million m2 of corrugated board into folding boxes and die-cut packaging. For 2019, the company is planning to process a volume of 110 million m2. Currently, 1,600 pallets with finished product leave the plant every day. Only ten years ago the yearly volume of processed corrugated board was just 450,000 m2. “With its high performance and reliability, the technology from BOBST is the ideal support for our growth,” said Tobias Preißer. “We will continue our success story.”

