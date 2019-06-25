UK-based cocktail mixer company Funkin Cocktails has partnered with Ardagh Group to launch its ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail ranges in the latter's nitro cans.

Image: Funkin Cocktails' ready-to-drink nitro canned cocktails are made available in UK market. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

The slim aluminium can features a fixed nitrogen-infused widget which enables mixing of the cocktail instantly, thus delivering the consumer with multisensory experience.

The Funkin Cocktails’ new range is available in four flavours including Espresso Martini, Passion fruit Martini, Amaretto Sour, and Pink Gin​ Fizz.

The nitro cans for Funkin Cocktails’ new cocktail range features a silver design and bold graphics which portray various flavours.

Ardagh said in a statement: “The Nitro Can technology was devised by Ardagh in 2016 to capitalise on the trend for nitro coffee, and with Funkin’s new range it now enters the fast-growing RTD alcoholic beverage market.”

Once the can’s tab is opened, the widget fixed to the bottom of the can is activated which then triggers an attention-grabbing ‘whoosh’ sound as micro-bubbles of nitrogen are released through the product.

The can also retains all the scents, flavours and colours of a bar-made cocktail during the pour, and as a result an attractive beverage with long-lasting foam is created within the glass, mug, or jug, Ardagh said.

Funkin Cocktails marketing director Ben Anderson said: “This has been a great collaboration in our 20th anniversary year – we couldn’t be happier with the final product. Our core values are ingredients, innovation and inspiration, and Ardagh’s Nitro Can solution supports all three.

“We are really happy to deliver our exciting flavours in a system that keeps the product safe and tasting perfect.”

Containing real fruit, the 200ml can is designed to guarantee shelf stability both in refrigerated and ambient temperatures.

Ardagh Group European Metal Beverage division product manager Adriana Escobar said: “It’s exciting to be tapping into new categories with our Nitro Can. This exceptional innovative packaging format deserves a wide take-up and we love to see new categories take advantage of all its benefits.”

Employing more than 23,000 people, Ardagh is engaged in supplying infinitely-recyclable, metal and glass packaging solutions to its customers.