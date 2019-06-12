Japanese information and communication technology firm Fujitsu has expanded its initiative for the reduction of plastic use in business activities, in a bid to address the ocean plastic waste problem.

Image: Eliminating plastic shopping bags and promoting the use of reusable bags. Photo: courtesy of FUJITSU.

As part of its efforts, Fujitsu will work on a global scale to increase awareness of the plastic waste problem, helping to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Fujitsu has implemented various measures across the world to minimise plastic waste and the use of plastic in its business activities.

The company has promoted the use of lesser resources in its products and packaging, making them recyclable and minimising waste in its offices.

It has also focused on resolving the plastic waste problem through taking diverse measures and initiatives in locations across the world.

The company is further extending its efforts by eliminating the use of plastic cups and straws, as well as plastic bottled drinks in meeting spaces and café.

Fujitsu will gradually replace plastic bottled drinks in vending machines with cans or paper cartons, helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles used from about 7 million per year to zero.

With an aim to encourage employees carry around reusable bags, the company will also eliminate plastic bags from convenience stores and other shops on its property.

The company will collaborate with external second-hand goods companies to strengthen efforts relating to business activities.

The group will implement measures such as the recycling of plastic packaging from procured components from the second half of this fiscal year.

Fujitsu will also focus on reducing the amount of plastic it uses across its supply chain, and will also encourage new ways of thinking and voluntary activities by individual employees to address the oceanic plastic waste problem.

In October 2018, the firm released an animated video to increase awareness regarding the oceanic plastic waste problem, both in and outside the company across the world.

Fujitsu said that the video is available for free in a variety of languages and has been widely used in public awareness campaigns by local governments and part of teaching materials for corporate employee training.