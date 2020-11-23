The partnership allows Fujifilm customers to gain access to Zund America’s cutting technologies and methods

Fujifilm announces collaboration with ZUND America (Credit:ZUND)

Fujifilm North America’s Graphic Systems Division has collaborated with Zund America, a provider of cutting solutions for processing a wide variety of materials, to gain access to latter’s resources.

The partnership allows print service provider customers of Fujifilm to obtain access to Zund America’s cutting technologies and methods. This provides customers with a comprehensive solution for packaging, marketing materials and signage.

Fujifilm North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division division president Todd Zimmerman said that the company will work alongside Zund America to meet the needs of customers seeking cost-effective, successful cutting solutions.

Zimmerman added: “As we move into the future of printing, and as integration and automation become increasingly important, it was critical for us to continue to evolve as it relates to finishing.

“With our combined efforts, Fujifilm and Zund America, Inc.’s digital cutting systems will offer specialized resources designed for professionals that need to deliver high quality and diverse products under tight turnarounds in an evolving market.”

Additionally, the collaboration allows Fujifilm North America to market and sell Zund America’s digital cutting systems to print service providers in the US and Canada.

The move would allow Fujifilm to offer a complete solution across multiple print markets, including sign & display and packaging, Fujifilm said.

In August 2020, Zund UK and Inca Digital announced a partnership to provide fully automated print, cut and robotic offload workflow solutions for customers in the signage, graphics and packaging industries.

Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Graphic Systems Division distributes Inca Digital products, exclusively in the Americas.

With the collaboration, customers will benefit from a complete workflow solution from prepress automation, cloud-based set-up, print job completion and direct to cut finishing.