Fujifilm seeks to expand fill/finish capabilities at the Danish site. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Japanese firm Fujifilm is planning to invest approximately JPY100bn ($928m) at its large scale biologics production facility in Hillerod, Denmark.

The investment in the site of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is intended to double the current drug substance manufacturing capacity and cultivate cells for producing viral vaccines.

The move will also expand the firm’s capabilities to include fill/finish, and enhance its current assembly, labelling and packaging services.

As part of the investment plan, Fujifilm will install six mammalian cell bioreactors to expand production lines for bulk drug substance, with completion scheduled by fall 2023.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies CEO Martin Meeson said: “With the addition of world-class assets enabling us to scale production volumes to fit both small and large batches, the capital infusion allows us to deliver on our promise to support our partners from pre-clinical through to commercialization.

“Moreover, we are able to support our partners in manufacturing lifesaving therapies to patients around the world.”

Additionally, the facility will be equipped with fill/finish production line featuring a fully-automated system.

Fujifilm’s Danish facility to be equipped with new fill/finish production line

Planned to be added by summer 2023, the new fill/finish production line will have the capacity to produce up to 35 million units per annum.

The company will also integrate the facility with a new packaging line equipped with facilities to assemble multiple types of auto-injectors as well as automatic labelling to meet the customer needs. Installation is slated for completion by summer 2023.

FUJIFILM bio-CDMO division general manager, executive vice-president Takatoshi Ishikawa said: “Since the acquisition of the Denmark site last year, the facility’s strong manufacturing track-record, coupled with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ technologies enabling a stable supply of high-quality biopharmaceuticals, has led to new orders not only from existing clients, but also new clients, contributing to our rapid business expansion.”

