Fujifilm will combine its LED UV cold-curing system, Illumina, and Flexo JJ inks with Edale’s flexographic equipment

Japanese firm Fujifilm and UK-based Edale are planning to jointly showcase flexographic equipment for narrow and mid-web digital printing presses and converting machinery at new demo centre in Whiteley, UK.

As part of an ongoing partnership, the Fujifilm’s LED UV cold-curing system, Illumina, and Flexo JJ inks will be combined with Edale’s flexographic equipment for presentation at the new demo showroom.

New demo facility to be completed in 2021

Scheduled to be completed in 2021, the new facility is planned to play host to virtual demonstrations featuring the flexographic equipment.

Edale managing director James Boughton said: “Our brand new demo showroom, due for completion in 2021, will see us embark on a new chapter with Fujifilm, in which our collective expertise will be available for all to see via virtual demonstrations.

“We will be showing what our presses are capable of, while Fujifilm will explain the benefits of its leading ink and curing technologies.”

Fujifilm said it has been working with Edale since years to deliver printing solutions to enhance the print quality for its customers.

Fujifilm Graphic Systems Europe Wide Format & Packaging segment product marketing manager Nils Gottfried said: “Edale’s expertise in web transport for single-pass inkjet has allowed its customers to commercialise their innovations with the essential features and necessary standards demanded by the packaging industry.”

Earlier this year, Fujifilm announced its plans to invest approximately JPY100bn ($928m) at Hillerod biologics production facility in Denmark, to expand its capabilities including fill/finish, and enhance its current assembly, labelling and packaging services.

The move also aims to double the current drug substance manufacturing capacity and cultivate cells for producing viral vaccines.