Frugal Cup is a coffee cup made from 96% recycled paper produced in Wrexham. (Credit: Frugalpac Limited.)

UK-based sustainable packaging company Frugalpac has secured an A-grade for its Frugal Cup production in the BRCGS audit.

BRCGS certification is awarded to the firms operating in the food storage and distribution industries that fulfil BRC Standards for quality, hygiene and product safety.

Frugal Cup is a coffee cup made from 96% recycled paper. It is produced in Wrexham along with its manufacturing partner the Cup Folk.

It has a lower carbon footprint of up to 60%, compared to the conventional cups when sent to landfill and is easy to recycle again.

Frugalpac chief executive Malcolm Waugh said: “We’re incredibly pleased that Frugalpac has secured the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials with flying colours.

“Since launching the Frugal Bottle, we’ve been inundated with enquiries from around the world, from brands, bottlers and retailers and seen increased interest and orders for our Frugal Cup.”

Waugh added: “Attaining the BRCGS Global Standard is a huge endorsement for Frugalpac and a vital part of our plan to export and promote our sustainable packaging products around the world.

“We are immensely proud of achieving a grade A for our first audit and this is again due to the hard work and fortitude of all the Frugalpac team.”

Frugal Cup production facility undertook third-party audit for BRCGS certification

The Frugal Cup production facility undertook a third-party audit that assessed all aspects from quality management and risk analysis to building standards for the BRCGS certification.

The company said that the certification will support its global mission to create and supply recycled paper-based products with the lowest carbon footprint that can be easily recycled.

In 2019, Frugalpac has launched a new Winter Cup made of recycled paper that is a part of the full Frugal Cup range.