Image: FrieslandCampina has introduced recyclable cheese pack. Photo: courtesy of lipefontes0 from Pixabay.

FrieslandCampina introduces a fully recyclable and lighter version of the resealable packaging for cheese. With this, the company achieves a plastic reduction of 30% for its most sold cheese packaging in Europe.

This can lead to a decrease of more than 300,000 kg of plastic per year and reuse in other applications. This saving comes on top of an earlier plastic reduction of more than 20%. The dairy multinational is the first in the market with such a cheese pack.

It is FrieslandCampina’s ambition to lead with sustainability and to make all packaging globally fully recyclable by 2025. Ultimately, the company wants to use fully circular packaging.

Patrick van Baal, Global Director of Packaging Development at FrieslandCampina: “Resealable packaging is needed to protect the cheese, prevent food waste and guarantee quality. We are constantly working on improving our packaging, making the production process more sustainable and better recycling options. I am proud that we have succeeded in significantly reducing the environmental impact of our cheese packaging. ”

Van Baal explains: “Most cheese packages are made from different types of plastic, which means that they cannot be recycled. We now have a solution for that. Our new cheese packaging consists of polypropylene, a material that can be separated and recycled and can be used for a new life as, for example, a vacuum cleaner.

FrieslandCampina wants to take major steps in recycling, renewability and a reduction in the use of fossil raw materials for packaging. That is why the company has also set its objectives through international and national partnerships such as the Plastic Pact and ‘the new plastics global commitment’ of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Source: Company Press Release