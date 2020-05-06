FrieslandCampina has provided new packaging for Gayo Azul to draw more consumers to the brand

Gayo Azul has updated the Blue Rooster look and packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / Gayo Azul)

Royal FrieslandCampina has unveiled new packaging for Gayo Azul, the Hispanic cheese with a Dutch influence.

The company has provided an updated Blue Rooster logo, as well as all-new packaging and website re-design for Gayo Azul.

The new bi-lingual website has been designed for Gayo Azul to increase the customers and distribution capabilities for the brand.

Gayo Azul brand includes a range of traditional Dutch cheeses and fresh white cheeses

Gayo Azul brand is comprised of a range of traditional Dutch cheeses and fresh white cheeses. It offers varieties such as Gouda, Queso Blanco, Swiss, and Edam, which can be purchased as wedges, chunks, slices, balls, and wheels.

Gayo Azul products are available in the South East at BJ’s Wholesale, Fresco y Mas, Presidente, Publix, Sedano’s, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets as well as Walmart Supercenters.

FrieslandCampina marketing director Debbie Seife said: “The bold new Blue Rooster Logo is sure to make Gayo Azul, stand out on store shelves.

“Since 1955 Gayo Azul has been a recognized Blue Rooster brand to many consumers and the new refreshed look is sure to excite and attract current and new users. The website is in both English and Spanish which makes it easier for all to navigate.”

In January this year, FrieslandCampina unveiled a new packaging solution for Dutch Masterpiece cheese brand. The new brand redesign is expected to help FrieslandCampina to boost sales and draw more consumers to the brand.

With the central office in Amersfoort of Netherlands, FrieslandCampina has four business segments such as consumer dairy, specialised nutrition, dairy essentials and ingredients.

Royal FrieslandCampina is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina, which has 12,700 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.