Fresh Express has introduced contemporised packaging redesign for salad blends. (Credit: PRNewswire / Fresh Express)

Fresh Express, a provider of salads, has unveiled new packaging for its salad blends to better promote the products.

The clean and refreshed packaging has been provided for the Garden, Premium Garden, Crunchy and Tender Leaf salad blends products, said Fresh Express.

With revised artwork and graphics, the new contemporised packaging redesign is expected to enhance consumer appeal and purchase interest.

The new solution offers a larger space for improved ingredient visibility, product segmentation on the pack and an easily visible freshness use by date.

It also offers benefits such as the addition of the brand’s non-GMO claim and bilingual copy on most SKUs.

Fresh Express is offering the products with new packaging in the refrigerated produce department at retailers in the US and Canada.

Fresh Express stated that this is the final phase of the brand’s packaging refresh project that started in 2017 with Fresh Express Organics, followed by the Fresh Express Kit and Chopped Kit refresh in 2018.

Fresh Express marketing brand leader Michael Golderman said: “Over the years, consumers have come to trust our freshness, quality and unique products, so it was important that our new packaging clearly communicate these key brand attributes.

“Our packaging design is cleaner and simpler than previous iterations – allowing the fresh ingredients, which are the star of every single Fresh Express product, to shine.”

Fresh Express provides convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits to the consumers. It offers fresh salads in more than 150 different varieties.