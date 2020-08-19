Fresenius +RFID medicines will consist of a high-performance RFID tag embedded in the label

Fresenius Kabi has unveiled RFID smart labels for essential medications. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Healthcare company Fresenius Kabi has unveiled new radio-frequency identification (RFID) labels for a range of essential medications used in hospitals.

Featuring embedded RFID technology, the new labels will be available this year for medications generally used in the operating room. The company intends to launch its first product in September.

Fresenius Kabi provides generic injectable and infused medications in vials, bags and prefilled syringes.

The company’s prefilled syringes and vials will be the first presentations featured as part of the new +RFID portfolio, said Fresenius.

Fresenius +RFID medicines will consist of a high-performance RFID tag embedded in the label, which integrates the relevant data that hospitals depend on every day to instantly identify, locate and manage their inventory.

The tag allows to easily access all the required product information, thereby creating an interoperable environment without using complicated data-sharing interfaces.

In addition, the new technology facilitates the item-level serialization of each Fresenius Kabi +RFID product.

Health care technology company IntelliGuard is one of the first pharmacy automation vendors to study and use Fresenius Kabi-manufactured RFID-labeled medications.

Fresenius Kabi stated that it is the first pharmaceutical company to embed medication identification data into the RFID tag following GS1 open, technology-independent, global standards that permit full interoperability and compatibility.

Fresenius Kabi USA president and CEO John Ducker said: “The introduction of Fresenius Kabi smart labels using RFID-enabled technology is an important addition to our pharmaceutical portfolio.

“Inventory management is a high priority for hospitals, especially in the current environment. This combination of smart technology with the comprehensive range of our anesthesia and analgesia portfolio is designed to answer our customers’ call to make it easier to assure that the right products are in the right places at the right time.”

