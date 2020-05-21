The new environmentally friendly high barrier solution features a thin layer that helps to protect the packaging against oxygen transition

FreeForm Packaging has launched new high barrier solution. (Credit: FreeForm Packaging AB)

Swedish company FreeForm Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new paper-based high barrier solution.

The new environmentally friendly high barrier solution features a thin layer, which enables to protect the packaging against oxygen transition.

Earlier, the company has only the ability to sell the non-barrier solution, and is also now able to sell the packaging with good OTR and WVTR values due to the new oxygen-impermeable packaging.

The high barrier solution allows packing products in a modified atmosphere

With a thin layer of EVOH, the FreeFormPack high barrier solution provides the packaging with extra protection against oxygen transition from the outside and allows to pack products in a modified atmosphere.

FreeForm Packaging CEO Danevert Åsbrink said: This is an important step for us and very long-awaited solution.

“Since the need for protecting goods in paper-based packaging has increased a great deal in recent years. The first European “high barrier” FreeFormPack Machine will be installed after the summer, which is very exciting.”

FreeForm packaging is a joint venture between Italy-based CURTI and Sweden-based BillerudKorsnäs.

The company offers sustainable packaging solutions developed using CURTI’s FreeFormPack machine and the FreeFormPack laminate, as well as FibreForm from BillerudKorsnäs.

Recently, fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has expanded its Express Board product portfolio with the addition of new grades.

The new folding boxboard grades include MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard, MetsäBoard Natural FBB uncoated folding boxboard, and MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree.