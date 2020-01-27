Sparkling Rosé and Sparkling Brut in cans will join the brand's existing portfolio that comprises 80 percent of the alcohol-removed wine segment with 750 mL Sparkling Brut, Moscato, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon

FRE Sparkling Rosé (Credit: PRNewswire / FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines)

FRE – the No. 1 alcohol-removed wine brand -entered the cans market with Sparkling Rosé and Sparkling Brut: the first single-serving alcohol-removed wines.

Shipping on Jan. 30, FRE cans will be available in 250 mL four-packs for $11 SRP.

Sparkling Rosé and Sparkling Brut in cans will join the brand’s existing portfolio that comprises 80 percent of the alcohol-removed wine segment with 750 mL Sparkling Brut, Moscato, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The new offerings aim to give existing customers more flexibility and attract growing numbers of alcohol-abstaining and sober-curious consumers.

“As leaders in the alcohol-removed wine category since 1992, we keep a close eye on the market and where it’s going,” said Brie Wohld, vice president marketing for FRE wines. “There’s no doubt that demand is growing. Younger consumers appear to be driving this shift as millennials drink less alcohol than Gen X, and Gen Z drinks less alcohol than millennials. We believe that the alcohol-removed beverage category will continue to grow.”

FRE is equipped to meet the market need with a true-to-wine experience. Be it bottled or in cans, FRE wine begins in acclaimed California vineyards. FRE crafts its wine using traditional winemaking methods before carefully removing the alcohol while protecting its delicate flavors and aromas. Cans capture this essence in a single-serving portable package that allows consumers to comfortably enjoy FRE by themselves, without worrying about waste.

Sparkling Rosé – a new offering from the brand – and Sparkling Brut – the current brand growth leader – are sure to satisfy this spring and summer. Cans can go where glass can’t, making FRE the perfect alternative on the beach, by the pool and on-the-go. Enjoy FRE straight from the cooler or mixed in a mocktail for an #alcoholfre 2020.