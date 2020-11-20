Quadient’s CVP Everest automated packaging system has the capacity to produce 1,100 right-size eCommerce packages per hour

Quadient CVP Everest fit-to-size packaging solution. (Credit: Quadient)

UK-based retailer Frasers Group has invested in Quadient’s CVP Everest automated packaging system to boost its packaging capabilities.

The latest high-speed and fit-to-size automated packaging system can produce 1,100 right-size eCommerce packages per hour.

Frasers Group automation head Michel Piotrowski said: “The CVP Everest delivers on our principle goals – to reduce waste by producing packages that are perfectly sized to the order, to use sustainable packaging materials and to improve vehicle utilisation by getting more packages into a vehicle, which in turn reduces our CO2 emissions.”

Quadient’s advanced automated packaging system will enable Frasers to produce exact-sized packages for individual eCommerce orders and single or multiple items across its premium brands.

The new automated packaging system will be installed in early 2021 at Frasers’ distribution centre in Shirebrook, Derbyshire.

Three separate branded cardboard feeds of the machine will facilitate the packaging of multiple brands in one seamless flow.

According to the company, the automated packaging system measures, constructs, seals and labels each parcel in a seamless process and helps to reduce package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and avoids the need for void fill.

Quadient UK business development manager Jo Bradley said: “We are delighted that Frasers Group has decided to adopt our most advanced packaging system, the CVP Everest.

“Environmentally aware consumers are increasingly choosing to buy from retailers that demonstrate their commitment to the environment.”

In June this year, another UK-based multi-channel retailer The White Company invested in CVP Everest automated packaging system from Quadient.