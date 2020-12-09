The new OLGA Povitsky Culture Bottles are made from Borosil 3.3 Borosilicate Type I Glass

Foxx Life Sciences OLGA Bottle. (Credit: Foxx Life Sciences/PR Newswire.)

Foxx Life Sciences, a custom single-use systems (SUS) manufacturer, has introduced its new OLGA Povitsky Culture Bottles.

The new bottles are designed in partnership with an Indian consumer glassware company Borosil and offer a unique take on the Povitsky bottle.

Made from Borosil 3.3 Borosilicate Type I Glass, the OLGA Povitsky Culture Bottles are claimed to be mechanically strong, chemically resistant, and are able to withstand thermal shock.

Foxx Life Sciences Global Sales and Business Development senior vice president Mark Robillard said: “Foxx is thrilled to add this bottle to our product portfolio. The OLGA Bottle provides a high-quality, versatile solution for toxin preparation and general tissue culture work.”

Featuring off set and rimmed neck, the new bottles are autoclavable and are available in 1L and 5L options.

The company has announced that the new OLGA Povitsky Culture Bottles will be available with prices starting from $305.47.

Foxx Life Sciences Marketing director Rick Carvalho said: “The OLGA Bottle serves as a modernized version of the classic Povitsky bottle.

“With the help of Borosil, we’ve developed a competitive product that is poised to be a key player within the market landscape.”

Foxx Life Sciences produces SUS, including tubing, bag, bottle, flask and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, stainless steel and glassware for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.

With more than 4,600 products, the company also provides a broad range of innovative filtration, lab safety, labware, tubing, fluid management, and glassware solutions.

It serves customers in more than 30 countries and provides solutions for all bioprocess and laboratory needs.