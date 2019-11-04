HPCL is already operating two LPG Bottling Plants at Jamshedpur and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand

Image: Officials from Hindustan Petroleum among others. Photo: courtesy of HPCL.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is setting up a LPG Bottling Plant of 120 TMT (Thousand Metric Ton) per annum on 26 Acre land at Barhi, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

The Foundation Stone was laid by Sh. Raghuvar Das, Hon. Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Sh. Arjun Munda, Hon. Minister of Tribal Affairs GoI and Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon. Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas & Steel, GoI in presence of other dignitaries through video conference from Jamshedpur on 1st Nov’19.

HPCL, a Maharatna and leading Oil Refining & Marketing Company having presence across the country, is operating two LPG Bottling Plants at Jamshedpur and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. This LPG plant at Barhi with a storage capacity of 1050 MT and refilling capacity of 45000 Cylinders/day will meet growing demand of LPG in Hazaribag, Kodarma, Giridih, Chatra, Palamu, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj & Pakur. The plant is being setup at an investment of Rs 161.5 Cr and is scheduled completion date is Sept’21.

Source: Company Press Release