From Foster Printing: Dennis Blackburn, CEO; Tim Blackburn, president; Kris Blackburn, VP of sales; along with Koenig & Bauer sales manager Marcus Schoen; have begun installation on their new Rapida 164 six-color 64-inch press. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG.)

US-based trade and packaging printer Foster Printing has invested in Koenig & Bauer’s Rapida 164 press to boost its production capabilities.

The new six-colour 64-inch press, which has been installed at the company’s 46,000ft² facility, will replace two older large-format presses and is scheduled to commence production this month.

Foster Printing sales vice president Kris Blackburn said: “Our new Rapida 164 will certainly expand our production capabilities.

“It will provide 50% more capacity along with new unique technology all at a maximum speed of 15,000sph.

“While our business plan hasn’t pinpointed exact efficiency and productivity data, we know the press will deliver sizable robust numbers and will reduce our makeready times by 20%.”

The new Rapida 164 press is configured with Koenig & Bauer’s ErgoTronic LAB

Previously, the company has ordered for Koenig & Bauer’s large format machines that include Rapida 205 81-inch press, which is claimed to be the largest in the world.

It has now configured the new Rapida 164 press with Koenig & Bauer’s ErgoTronic ColorControl colour measuring system, ErgoTronic LAB and ErgoTronic Quality Pass software to boost production and provide in-depth colour reports.

Kris Blackburn added: “The new 164 will allow us to be more efficient and give us fluid shift changes for our press crews.

“We also configured the press for the first time to be raised, allowing us to do more packaging board work, which is our most vigorous growth area.”

