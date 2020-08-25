The Gallus RCS 430 press will be used by Fortis Solutions Group to produce labels for customers in wine and spirits industries

Fortis Solutions installed Gallus RCS 430 to enhance wine and spirits capabilities. (Credit: Heidelberg USA)

US-based Fortis Solutions Group has installed the Gallus RCS 430 press from Heidelberg to enhance label printing capabilities for wine and spirits industries.

Installed at Fortis’ facility in Napa, California, the Gallus RCS 430 press allows Fortis to produce labels to meet the customer demand.

The RCS 430 press is designed to support six printing processes including offset printing, flexographic printing, screen printing, hot foil stamping and embossing.

Additionally, the versatile RCS platform supports secondary processes including cold foil embossing, laminating and reverse-side printing.

Fortis Solutions Group secondary processes president of wine and spirits Brendan Kinzie said: “The RCS 430 definitely has a niche for the market we are in.

“We work with many talented creative agencies and designers, and their pursuit of excellence in design means that we need to offer a platform that can accommodate everything from the offset, to flexography, to digital, all with the highest level of execution.

“This press allows us to receive a job and adjust the press to the label design to create exactly what our demanding clients need in a matter of a few minutes.”

Heidelberg said that the Gallus RCS 430 press has unique features that ensure the repeatability of demanding label designs.

Fortis opened Napa manufacturing facility in 2019

Fortis Solutions opened the new Napa manufacturing facility last year for the production of pressure-sensitive labels to the wine, craft beer and spirits industries.

The new Napa facility features in-house plate making, digital offset and flexographic printing processes, in addition to the speciality secondary finishing options to provide maximum flexibility to brands and designers.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Fortis Solutions offers flexographic, offset and digital printing capabilities for pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, folding cartons, extended booklet printing, label applicators and variable data printing.