Main Post Partners portfolio company Fortis Solutions Group has acquired Total Label USA for an undisclosed sum.

Total Label USA manufactures complex pressure-sensitive, extended content and booklet labels using flexographic, letterpress, digital and hybrid printing technologies.

The company serves customers in the agriculture, health and beauty, nutraceutical, home goods, and food/beverage end-markets.

Its product portfolio consists of pressure-sensitive labels, analogue, digital and hybrid printing solutions, hot foil stamp and embossing, laminated booklet labels, large format and durable labels, multi-layer and multi-panel labels, thermal transfer labels and banners.

Total Label co-founder and owner Janet Farris said: “As a family-owned business we have always been very purposeful in how we have built the culture and strategy of Total Label.

“A partnership with Fortis allows us to continue to grow, provide excellent products, and foster a positive environment for our employees.”

Established in 2004 by Janet Farris and Chris Farris, Total Label USA has locations in Whitefish of Montana and Memphis of Tennessee.

Janet and Chris will continue with the company in leadership roles, said the company.

Fortis president and CEO John Wynne, Jr. said: “Total Label is known throughout the industry for its highly engineered, value-added products with quick turnaround times.

“The acquisition of Total will further augment our product portfolio while expanding our geographic reach to the Pacific Northwest. I’m looking forward to working alongside Janet Farris and Chris Farris and the Total team to continue their growth trajectory.”

Based in Virginia Beach, Fortis offers pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing.

In September 2019, Fortis Solutions Group opened a facility in Napa of California for the production of pressure-sensitive labels to the wine, craft beer and spirits industries.