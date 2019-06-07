Fortis Solutions Group, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, has announced the acquisition of Label Technology.

Image: Fortis buys Label Technology. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Label Technology, based in Merced, CA, is an award-winning printer of flexible packaging, stand-up pouches, and pressure sensitive labels. Founded In 1986, Label Technology became 100% employee owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2007. Label Technology serves a wide range of industries including the food, natural products, nutraceutical, cosmetic and health and beauty end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, “Label Technology is an ideal fit within Fortis as the acquisition creates a true national footprint for our organization while broadening our product offerings across multiple vertical markets. I am incredibly impressed with the technical savvy and operational and sales prowess of the company and look forward to working alongside Dave Bankson and the entire Label Technology team.”

Label Technology President and CEO David Bankson added, “We are very excited to join John and the Fortis team. Fortis is one of the few organizations in our industry that share our passion for service and quality and I’ve been very impressed by John and his team. The union of our companies will truly bring opportunities to our employees and our customers. My father and I always envisioned a national footprint as key to long term growth and we are happy to be realizing this with Fortis.”

Employing over 700 employees across thirteen sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

