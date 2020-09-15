The new disposable container can biodegrade even at room temperature, as it is produced using agriculture waste instead of food

Formosa Pack offers convenient packaging solutions for CSR-oriented hypermarkets such as Carrefour. (Credit: Daniel Albany from Pixabay)

Packaging products manufacturer Formosa Pack is set to introduce new bio-fibre composite disposable containers, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new bio-fibre composite disposable containers will serve as a better replacement for the customers focusing on greener alternatives and protecting the environment.

Formosa Pack has used German-made thermoforming machines to manufacture new disposable containers

For maintaining better quality, Formosa Pack has used German-made thermoforming machines to manufacture bio-fibre composite disposable containers.

The company will exhibit the new disposable container at the Bio-Composition Material Container (BCM) event in Düsseldorf, Germany. The event will take place from 25 February to 3 March in 2021.

In a statement, Formosa Pack CEO Dr Yenchou Tai said: “Formosa Pack is for greentek and value balanced effort.”

Formosa Pack provides convenient packaging solutions for CSR-oriented hypermarkets such as Carrefour to maintain the environmental sustainability.

The company mainly focuses on offering cradle to cradle containers and advanced solutions for the replacement of highly-priced polylactic acid (PLA) plastic material.

