The deal allows Reliance to recycle waste plastic packaging collected from Forest Essentials and convert it into eco-friendly materials

Forest Essentials has partnered with Reliance Industries to recycle plastic waste packaging. (Credit: PRNewswire / Forest Essentials)

Indian cosmetics, skincare and perfume company Forest Essentials has collaborated with Reliance Industries (RIL) for the recycling of plastic waste packaging and reduce the impact on the environment.

Under the deal, RIL will recycle waste plastic packaging collected from Forest Essentials and transform it into eco-friendly materials.

Forest Essentials will launch collection facilities at its stores for plastic waste packaging

As part of the collaboration, Forest Essentials will create a collection facility in each of its stores across the country.

Initially, the company will open the collection facilities few cities and later focuses on the expansion across the country.

Via an empties collection and reward programme, the customers can place empty jars and bottles of the brand.

Reliance will collect the products and recycle the plastic to convert it into secondary products such as new fibres, bottles, containers, carpets, clothing, industrial strapping, rope, upholstery fabrics, boat sails, automotive parts, fibrefill for winter jackets, sleeping bags, construction materials and other items.

Reliance Industries petrochemicals business COO Vipul Shah said: , “Sustainability and circularity concepts are embedded in everything we do at Reliance Industries Ltd.’s PetChem business.

“Reliance has been a pioneer in setting up plastic bottle recycling unit in 2002. We currently recycle more than 2 Billion PET bottles per annum across India to produce R|Elan GreenGold – one of the greenest fabrics in the world, and we plan to increase recycling capacity to 5 Billion bottles.”

Forest Essentials already scrapped shrink wrap earlier used to protect bottles in transit, thereby minimising its plastic usage by 70%. The company also replaced air wrap bubbles with air wrap bubbles.

Forest Essentials is also using recyclable, reusable PET bottles and glass jars for selected products, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Forest Essentials manufacturing and supply chain head Anupam Kapoor said: “This partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd. takes us further towards achieving our goal of a closed loop Supply Chain by implementing a robust, scalable PET waste recycling system.”

