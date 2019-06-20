US-based sustainable technology firm Footprint has launched a new plastic-free, fibre-based six-pack ring for beverage cans.

Image: Footprint's new plastic-free, fibre-based six-pack ring for beverage cans. Photo: courtesy of Footprint.

The Footprint’s new fully compostable and recyclable ring solution is being tested on a selection of Colorado Native beers.

Colorado Native is brewed by AC Golden an incubator brewery within Coors Brewing Company.

Made from post-industrial recycled fibre, the rings are claimed to be 100% bio-based, recyclable and compostable in commercial composting facilities.

AC Golden Brewing Company president David Coors said: “As a company, environmental stewardship is incredibly important from the ingredients grown in the field to the packaging on our products.

“It was very important that we find a packaging solution that can perform at the same standards our retailers and customers expect with the current plastic ring. In this case, we are pleased with both the durability and environmental performance we’ve achieved with Footprint.”

Footprint said it is working together with AC Golden to introduce a six-pack ring that does not contribute to global plastic pollution.

The firm, in a statement, said: “In order to ensure the product met the performance standards of AC Golden, Footprint conducted and built custom testing procedures and apparatus to demonstrate the durability of the fibre six-pack rings.”

Prior to conducting standard transit testing, the rings were tested under extreme conditions by exposing them to a high humidity environment for 24 hours.

Footprint marketing vice-president Jeff Bassett said: “After months of testing that demonstrates real-world distribution and usage, we’re confident this six-pack ring will perform as well as plastic.

“Our goal is always to find the best ways to eliminate the need for plastic in common-use products. With the introduction of Footprint’s six-pack ring, we are changing the game for beverage packaging and distribution by delivering a plastic-free solution that is applied in high volume and performs.”

Footprint is engaged in designing, developing and manufacturing shaped fibre and paper into bio-degradable, compostable products.