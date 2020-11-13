The plant-based clamshell food container expands Footprint’s plant-based products family that includes frozen meal containers and drink cups and lids

Footprint's new, plant-based clamshell food container. (Credit: Footprint)

US-based sustainable technology firm Footprint has launched plant-based compostable clamshell to-go container for the food industry.

The new plastic-free food container has been designed to offer health-conscious, plastic and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-free alternative for fast-casual restaurants and universities.

The clamshell container expands the Footprint’s plant-based products family, which also includes frozen meal containers and drink cups and lids.

Footprint said that the new container meets expectations of customers without affecting the quality or convenience.

Footprint CEO and co-founder Troy Swope said: “The studies on the negative health impacts of single-use plastics are staggering.

“As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and enter into flu season, we’re proud to offer a solution that encourages socially distanced dining with PFAS-free, plant-based containers that are compostable, and biodegradable.”

In addition to reducing unnecessary waste from entering the environment, the Footprint’s new, moulded fibre clamshell container helps in reducing exposure to toxic chemicals found in plastic.

Footprint’s clamshell containers use barrier technologies

The clamshell containers leverage barrier technologies to replace the plastic liners, which are commonly found in fast-casual service and universities takeout food ware.

Footprint said that the barrier technologies have been designed to help protect against oil and water while offering a plant-based product that is at cost parity, on a per-unit basis.

In a press statement, the firm noted: “Footprint’s clamshell is 100 per cent plastic-free and PFAS-free, so Footprint clamshells will not harm the environment, people, or food.”

Till date, the firm has eliminated more than 61 million tonnes of plastics as part of its efforts to remove single and multi-use plastics across the globe.